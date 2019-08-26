Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lifted Its Acuity Brands Com (AYI) Stake by $840,720; Market Value Declined; Green Street Investors Has Upped Its Equity Residential (EQR) Stake by $6.13 Million

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc Com (AYI) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 7,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 50,940 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 43,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 256,277 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 2.34M shares traded or 84.41% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 36,400 shares to 101,400 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 63,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,600 shares, and cut its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

