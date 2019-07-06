Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Stake in Service Intl Com (SCI); W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Decreased Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Position by $918,450 as Stock Declined

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 14,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 42,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 1.69M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – UPDATE ON DISPUTE WITH SUNTRUST OIL

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl Com (SCI) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 11,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 575,945 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.12 million, up from 564,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 311,995 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $649.09 million for 10.88 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.