Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increased Its Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Stake; First National Bank Of Omaha Continues to Hold Position in American Tower New (AMT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 3.32M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.23M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55M shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 395.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 39,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 49,504 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Assocs invested 1.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Patten Patten Inc Tn stated it has 1,873 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison And Prns Inc has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hollencrest Cap Management invested in 0.03% or 1,042 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 160,783 shares stake. Steinberg Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 6,900 shares. Bp Pcl accumulated 53,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.16% or 10,666 shares. Fincl holds 0.02% or 441 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Maryland Capital Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 1,090 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 188,728 shares. Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.2% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 17,856 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Girard Prtn Limited owns 24,536 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13,615 shares to 60,385 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,772 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 10.77 million shares. Pnc Finance Services Group Inc has 160,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Company holds 7,576 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 24,526 shares stake. Peoples Fin Services accumulated 258 shares or 0% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc invested in 1,293 shares. Bb&T Securities, Virginia-based fund reported 102,863 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Street holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 58.64 million shares. Guardian Tru holds 0.62% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. First Trust stated it has 17,093 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Yorktown Mgmt Research has 0.37% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Massachusetts Finance Services Com Ma stated it has 2.85 million shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,725 shares to 63,247 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc Co (NYSE:AHS) by 164,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV).