Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.97 N/A 1.09 12.96 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 6.5% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 7 of the 7 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.