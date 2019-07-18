Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.97
|N/A
|1.09
|12.96
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.11
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|-4.8%
|-0.98%
|-11.22%
|-4.99%
|-7%
|6.5%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.73%
|-0.32%
|-2.98%
|6.74%
|-6.86%
|-1.44%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 6.5% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.
Summary
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 7 of the 7 factors.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
