Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

We are contrasting Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.90 N/A 1.09 13.18 Rand Capital Corporation 3 5.86 N/A 0.07 40.56

In table 1 we can see Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rand Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Rand Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rand Capital Corporation’s 0.01 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares and 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation shares. About 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rand Capital Corporation has 35.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Rand Capital Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Rand Capital Corporation.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.