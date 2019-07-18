Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.96 N/A 1.09 12.96 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.42 N/A -1.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 18.91% respectively. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.