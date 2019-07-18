Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.96
|N/A
|1.09
|12.96
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.42
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 18.91% respectively. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.44%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|-4.8%
|-0.98%
|-11.22%
|-4.99%
|-7%
|6.5%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|1.69%
|-0.97%
|1.09%
|8.13%
|4.28%
|21.04%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
