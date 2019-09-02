Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.92
|N/A
|1.09
|13.18
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares and 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares. 0.8% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|2.28%
|3.47%
|-1.51%
|8.73%
|-17.76%
|8.31%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
Summary
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 6 of the 7 factors.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
