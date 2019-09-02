Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.92 N/A 1.09 13.18 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares and 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares. 0.8% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 6 of the 7 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.