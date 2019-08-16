Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

As Asset Management companies, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.80
|N/A
|1.09
|13.18
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 6.68% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|2.28%
|3.47%
|-1.51%
|8.73%
|-17.76%
|8.31%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has weaker performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
