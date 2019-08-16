Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

As Asset Management companies, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.80 N/A 1.09 13.18 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 6.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has weaker performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.