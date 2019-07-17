Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

As Asset Management companies, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.96 N/A 1.09 12.96 Encore Capital Group Inc. 31 0.77 N/A 4.76 7.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. Encore Capital Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Encore Capital Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s 87.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $40.5, while its potential upside is 20.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 0%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.44%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was less bullish than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.