Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) Comparison side by side

Since Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.91 N/A 1.09 13.18 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 7.30 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.1% and 0.06% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has 90.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 8.31% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.