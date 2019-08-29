Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 76.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.70% 7.20% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. N/A 14 13.18 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The potential upside of the peers is 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.59. Competitively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s competitors beat Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.