Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 76.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.70%
|7.20%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|N/A
|14
|13.18
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
The potential upside of the peers is 144.28%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|2.28%
|3.47%
|-1.51%
|8.73%
|-17.76%
|8.31%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.59. Competitively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s competitors beat Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
