Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Comparison side by side

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.89 N/A 1.09 12.96 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.24 N/A 3.09 8.37

Demonstrates Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 1.87% respectively. 21.44% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has weaker performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.