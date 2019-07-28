Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Comparison side by side

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.89
|N/A
|1.09
|12.96
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
Demonstrates Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 1.87% respectively. 21.44% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|-4.8%
|-0.98%
|-11.22%
|-4.99%
|-7%
|6.5%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has weaker performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
