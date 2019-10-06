Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 13 0.64 6.63M 1.09 13.18 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 0.00 N/A 0.28 92.04

In table 1 we can see Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Gladstone Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 51,555,209.95% 16.7% 7.2% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.