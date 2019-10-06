Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|13
|0.64
|6.63M
|1.09
|13.18
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
In table 1 we can see Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Gladstone Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|51,555,209.95%
|16.7%
|7.2%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|2.28%
|3.47%
|-1.51%
|8.73%
|-17.76%
|8.31%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Summary
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
