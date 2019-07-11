Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparing side by side

Both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.93 N/A 1.09 12.96 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.82 N/A 0.33 42.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.