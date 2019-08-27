Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.80 N/A 1.09 13.18 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. Competitively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 6 of the 7 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.