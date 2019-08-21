Silvercrest Asset Management Group Holding In Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Was Has Upped; Eventide Asset Management Cut Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holding as Share Value Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $147.84. About 480,096 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 78.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 59,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 134,496 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 75,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 2.91 million shares traded or 33.88% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 264,313 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $58.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 29,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Galapagos Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 74,970 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 4,217 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 51,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset accumulated 4,236 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 661,809 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 40,051 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 347,990 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 1.58M shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.15% or 3.14M shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0.07% or 1.10M shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 3,914 shares. Qs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 5,897 shares. Taylor Frigon Lc, a California-based fund reported 8,278 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 0.04% or 13,890 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Company Ca holds 17,800 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 215,701 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 7.07M shares stake. Missouri-based Counselors has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Stifel Financial holds 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 346,225 shares. Heronetta Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 332,753 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated, California-based fund reported 11.00 million shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Verity And Verity holds 52,582 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited invested in 3.37M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 336,412 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Jane Street Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 74,431 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 19,600 shares.

