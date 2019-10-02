Silvercrest Asset Management Group Holding in Independent Bank Mass Com (INDB) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined; Old West Investment Management Lowered Tesla Motors (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $42.68 Million as Stock Rose

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 191,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 236,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.80 million, down from 427,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $239.89. About 2.74 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency sends team to investigate Tesla crash; 06/04/2018 – Top VC deals: Spotify goes public, Mobike sells for $2.7 billion and Tesla investor Steve Jurvetson has a new fund; 02/04/2018 – Tesla’s Debt Woes (Video); 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 12/04/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Ready for a Tesla SUV? November 2019 targeted for start of Model Y production; 20/03/2018 – KfW IPEX Finances Neoen Australian Wind Farm With Tesla Battery; 12/03/2018 – Tesla planned a production pause of its Model 3 in February “increase production rates.”; 28/03/2018 – Correction to Heard on the Street Column on Tesla; 03/04/2018 – TESLA ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 MODEL S AND X DELIVERY VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Elon Musk Made Less Than The Typical Tesla Employee In 2017 — MarketWatch

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass Com (INDB) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 8,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.51M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mass Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 18,588 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. and MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire the Milford National Bank an; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:MAA) by 6,432 shares to 610,337 shares, valued at $71.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp Com (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 51,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp Com (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold INDB shares while 31 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 10.47% more from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Service Automobile Association owns 5,366 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc accumulated 0.01% or 891,861 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Ameriprise Finance Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 583,378 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 28,408 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) or 4,492 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd reported 0% stake. Us Fincl Bank De owns 3,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 1.10M shares. Preferred Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 171 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,453 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 195 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 11,751 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc accumulated 1.87% or 529,013 shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $46.84M for 13.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 2,507 shares. 186,893 are held by Ser Automobile Association. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc stated it has 1,668 shares. 35 are owned by Cls Invs Lc. 8 were reported by Kistler. The New York-based Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Korea Investment Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 1,806 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 1,276 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Qs Lc owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 379,196 shares.