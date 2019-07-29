Silvercrest Asset Management Group Holding in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) Raised as Stock Value Declined; Hs Management Partners Trimmed Position in Marriott Intl New (MAR) by $62.56 Million as Valuation Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 500,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.21 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 1.24 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 211,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.49M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir)

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 9.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $519.46M for 22.48 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc has invested 0.67% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). M&T Commercial Bank invested in 56,007 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 118,755 are held by Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Company. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 255,024 shares. Gm Advisory Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.07% or 1,617 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 118,102 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 452,509 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Cullinan Associate Incorporated owns 1,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tru Communications Of Vermont reported 1,917 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.13% or 526,079 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 12,326 shares. The New York-based Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 357,855 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $183.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 169,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc Com (NYSE:WWW) by 583,487 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $81.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS) by 2,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,878 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 40,700 shares. Capital Intl reported 10.80M shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd has 0.71% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 27,994 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Company invested in 200 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Evergreen Cap Management Lc holds 0.02% or 7,652 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.17% or 7,759 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.16% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 137,442 shares. Ftb Incorporated holds 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 1,812 shares. California-based Amer Assets Management Ltd Com has invested 0.33% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Caprock invested 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Ckw Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).