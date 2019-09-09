Silvercrest Asset Management Group Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) Has Trimmed by $11.04 Million; Bank Of The West Decreased Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 28,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 85,543 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.63M, down from 114,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 1,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 38,777 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 40,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.28 million shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.27 million are held by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of. Conning reported 11,125 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 116,352 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 60,851 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Com reported 2,934 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Investment House Ltd Co owns 6,600 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Lc invested in 10,913 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt holds 93,101 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il holds 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 3,000 shares. 3,090 were reported by Monetary Mgmt Gru Inc. 327,356 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 49,514 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability accumulated 0.25% or 382,937 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 2.87M shares. Orleans Mgmt La has invested 2.53% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why U.S. Renewable Energy Production Declined 1.1% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.04B for 25.13 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,814 shares to 27,171 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB) by 1.77M shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $95.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 610,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp Com.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.