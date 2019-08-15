Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Upped Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Position By $1.42 Million; Manchester United LTD. Class A Ordinary Shares (MANU) Shorts Down By 17.09%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 78.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 59,024 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 134,496 shares with $3.30 million value, up from 75,472 last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $15.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 893,685 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Manchester United LTD. Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MANU) had a decrease of 17.09% in short interest. MANU’s SI was 128,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.09% from 154,500 shares previously. With 45,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Manchester United LTD. Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MANU)’s short sellers to cover MANU’s short positions. The SI to Manchester United LTD. Class A Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.34%. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 24,447 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Esco Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ESE) stake by 59,980 shares to 1.09 million valued at $72.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) stake by 859 shares and now owns 837 shares. Spdr Series Trust was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 9,778 shares stake. Moreover, Captrust Fincl has 0.07% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.15% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 7.17 million shares. Partners Grp Holding Ag reported 0.09% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Jane Street Group Inc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 74,431 shares. Blackhill holds 0.25% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 59,200 shares. Interactive Financial accumulated 2,526 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Ing Groep Nv reported 1.80 million shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 186,343 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh stated it has 458,493 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. New York-based Miller Howard Invests Incorporated Ny has invested 1.47% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.36M shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt invested in 0.31% or 37,496 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity. $188.94 million worth of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) was sold by EMG Investment – LLC on Thursday, May 23.

