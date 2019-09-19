Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Upped Air Prods & Chems Com (APD) Holding by $10.19 Million; Fastenal (FAST) Shareholder Long Road Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 485,496 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (APD) by 586.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 135,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 159,038 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.08 million, up from 23,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $222.72. About 65,281 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance" on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Air Products' CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 – PRNewswire" published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance" on May 30, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 289,012 shares to 983,749 shares, valued at $47.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brooks Automation Inc Com (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 15,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Fuller H B Co Com (NYSE:FUL).

