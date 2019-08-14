Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Trimmed Its Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Holding; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lowered Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) stake by 27.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP)’s stock rose 1.91%. The Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 53,023 shares with $968,000 value, down from 73,023 last quarter. Dorchester Minerals Lp now has $624.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 25,901 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) stake by 0.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 7,749 shares as Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 947,613 shares with $100.51M value, down from 955,362 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc Com now has $112.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $120.6. About 3.57 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $484,735 activity. Shares for $109,052 were bought by EHRMAN BRADLEY J on Friday, May 10. $76,795 worth of stock was bought by ALLEN H C JR on Wednesday, August 7. DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING LP bought 6,167 shares worth $113,011.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DMLP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 2.26% less from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 60,113 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 2,512 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Co invested in 0% or 289 shares. Northern Trust reported 61,500 shares. The California-based Crosspoint Strategies Lc has invested 2.18% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). 66,065 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) for 17,421 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 0.17% or 53,023 shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason Incorporated has invested 0.54% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). 308,380 are held by Botty Invsts Lc. Lpl Financial Ltd Com holds 0% or 39,937 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 205,787 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) or 1,000 shares. The California-based Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10600 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Corning Inc Com (NYSE:GLW) stake by 42,841 shares to 69,870 valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 3,916 shares and now owns 26,463 shares. Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) was raised too.