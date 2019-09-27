Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Trimmed Its Semtech Com (SMTC) Position by $325,152; Capital International Decreased Aon Plc Cl A (AON) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (AON) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 1,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 9,650 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, down from 11,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $192.86. About 144,700 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp Com (SMTC) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 6,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The hedge fund held 965,777 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.41M, down from 972,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 241,517 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 02/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS PURCHASE OF IC INTERCONNECT; 29/05/2018 – Semtech Introduces Tri-Edge, A PAM4 CDR Platform for Data Center Applications; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Doesn’t Expect Deal to Have Any Material Impact on Earnings; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25 million for 33.72 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 39,457 shares to 55,572 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 146,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 1.52 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Advisory Rech reported 16,872 shares. Victory Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 83,220 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,400 shares. Personal Capital Advisors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Sei Invests holds 14,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Blackrock invested in 8.08 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 42,437 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 205 shares. Pnc Ser Group Incorporated reported 1,993 shares stake.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 42.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $19.30M for 41.99 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 10,524 shares to 152,823 shares, valued at $21.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 17,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS).