Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Trimmed Its Emcor Group Com (EME) Holding; BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. NEW ORDINARY SHAR (BIREF) SI Decreased By 3.03%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Emcor Group Inc Com (EME) stake by 1.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 11,479 shares as Emcor Group Inc Com (EME)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 753,577 shares with $55.07M value, down from 765,056 last quarter. Emcor Group Inc Com now has $4.77B valuation. The stock increased 4.09% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.93. About 311,295 shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C

Among 2 analysts covering Emcor Group (NYSE:EME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emcor Group had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) earned “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, March 6. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 94 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.87 million shares or 3.81% less from 52.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 1.32 million shares. First Personal Financial accumulated 0% or 94 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). First Tru Advsrs LP reported 131,085 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advisors Inc reported 4,414 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield Gru has 0% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). First Midwest Savings Bank Division has invested 0.12% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus invested 0.01% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Staley Advisers has 5,190 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regions Financial holds 0.01% or 10,619 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.65% or 221,357 shares. Kistler holds 0.02% or 597 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co reported 160,964 shares. Northern invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Sonoco Prods Co Com (NYSE:SON) stake by 10,709 shares to 515,983 valued at $31.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Concho Res Inc Com (NYSE:CXO) stake by 56,391 shares and now owns 417,039 shares. United Bankshares Inc West Va (NASDAQ:UBSI) was raised too.