Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Trimmed Its 3M Co Com (MMM) Position by $426,272 as Market Value Declined; As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Kessler Investment Group Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.91 Million

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 19.75M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 22/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 2,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 70,726 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26M, down from 73,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 708,147 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Com stated it has 45,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 107,462 are held by North Star Inv Mgmt. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.18% or 5.99M shares in its portfolio. Argi Inv Service Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 525,792 shares. 112,884 were reported by Ipswich Inv Mngmt Com Inc. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Lc owns 70,189 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 24,219 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 1,381 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp invested in 1.07% or 4.17 million shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% stake. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Co owns 109,763 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Country Trust Bank & Trust holds 1.47 million shares. 18,118 were reported by First Heartland Consultants Inc. Kidder Stephen W reported 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.31 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

