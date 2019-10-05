Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Trimmed Holding in Rogers Com (ROG) as Stock Price Declined; Carret Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $736,377

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 389 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp Com (ROG) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 96,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 285,131 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.21 million, down from 381,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 66,360 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Cap Advsr has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fcg Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 844 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Lc reported 6,243 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1.35M shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 604,305 shares. 49,318 were accumulated by Hartford Mngmt. Rbf Ltd Com reported 2,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Gladius Cap Lp holds 1,814 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Benin Mgmt accumulated 1,313 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Chatham Capital Group holds 0.11% or 241 shares. Connable Office accumulated 3,010 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.08% or 8,673 shares. Boys Arnold And holds 1,307 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com holds 465 shares.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $629.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc. by 35,185 shares to 168,551 shares, valued at $26.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T stated it has 2,253 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 11,417 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 11,418 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.05% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 9,800 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 3,488 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 7,222 shares. Frontier Commerce Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 168,356 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 0.06% or 40,929 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 6,900 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital owns 1,842 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Anchor Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 12,468 shares. Us National Bank De holds 1,636 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com reported 0.09% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Invesco reported 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43M for 24.61 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

