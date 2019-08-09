Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Raised Its Stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Com (AHH) as Shares Rose; Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Holder Mairs & Power Increased Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc Com (AHH) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 67,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The hedge fund held 906,448 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.13M, up from 838,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 72,537 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Exits Position in Armada Hoffler; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 09/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 24C

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 148,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 332,899 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.95M, up from 184,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 379,857 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Howe And Rusling holds 127 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). State Street Corp invested in 886,197 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 9,196 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Massachusetts Fin Service Co Ma invested 0.09% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,520 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Colony Gp Ltd invested 0.06% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). The California-based Mcdonald Cap Invsts Ca has invested 1.51% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Peoples Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 42 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 24 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Select Equity Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 931,480 shares.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Oil Industry’s Data Revolution – The Motley Fool” on May 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on January 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Core Labs: Great Fiscal Discipline, Terrible Market To Be In – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

