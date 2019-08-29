Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Raised Its Holding in Home Depot Com (HD) as Stock Rose; Arrow Financial Lowered Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $310,070

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 3,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 70,894 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 73,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 8.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 06/03/2018 – TouchBistro and Chase Introduce the Next Generation of Payment Technology for Restaurants

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 10,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 497,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.42 million, up from 487,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $227.32. About 3.87M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Announces Completion and Final Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Certain Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.24 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt holds 1.42% or 93,632 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsr Lc stated it has 171,695 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc reported 46,805 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Llc invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cobblestone Cap Lc New York invested in 17,007 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wilsey Asset Mgmt reported 153,142 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% or 23,007 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Liability owns 18,445 shares. New York-based Canandaigua Savings Bank And Tru has invested 2.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oz LP reported 1.07M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc holds 1.11% or 17,905 shares. Middleton And Company Ma reported 127,696 shares stake. First Mercantile Tru Communication reported 18,807 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 1.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 112,576 shares. Modera Wealth Llc holds 4,880 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability holds 17,575 shares. M Inc owns 7,886 shares. Foundry Limited reported 0.03% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dock Street Asset Mngmt reported 1,323 shares. Consolidated Invest Gp Ltd has 1.67% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,417 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 1.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fukoku Mutual Life Com holds 1.07% or 43,300 shares in its portfolio. Midas Mngmt has 17,400 shares. Carderock Mngmt stated it has 21,918 shares. Middleton & Incorporated Ma accumulated 1.03% or 33,578 shares. Granite Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 14,337 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Com reported 304 shares stake.