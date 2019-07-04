Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Raised Holding in Cvs Health Com (CVS) by $23.70 Million; Fiera Capital Boosted Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $15.34 Million as Stock Price Rose

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 182.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 153,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,402 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 83,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.03 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 447,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.52M, up from 712,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 3.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M on Friday, February 1. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New York-based Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.15% or 701,455 shares. 306,865 are owned by Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited. Waters Parkerson And Company Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Spf Beheer Bv stated it has 1.14 million shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Staley Advisers invested 3.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 0.98% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Greenleaf invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc reported 102,557 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Co has 30,983 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,191 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 93,580 shares. Field And Main National Bank & Trust invested in 0.25% or 4,976 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 54,614 shares to 23,320 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commvault Systems Inc Com (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 69,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,459 shares, and cut its stake in Plexus Corp Com (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 6,978 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 41,444 were reported by Bbr Partners Lc. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 1.65% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Pa has invested 0.29% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cutter And Co Brokerage Incorporated invested in 372,925 shares or 10.67% of the stock. Tcw Gp Inc invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 517 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors has invested 0.61% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 40,075 shares. Franklin Res Inc, a California-based fund reported 18,909 shares. Investec Asset Management has 31,447 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Tru, a New York-based fund reported 24,215 shares. Asset Management invested in 32,159 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited, Us-based fund reported 37,409 shares.

