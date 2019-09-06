Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Raised Glatfelter Com (GLT) Position By $2.97 Million; Schneider National (SNDR) Shorts Increased By 5.33%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Glatfelter Com (GLT) stake by 8.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 211,897 shares as Glatfelter Com (GLT)’s stock rose 5.91%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 2.78M shares with $39.31M value, up from 2.57 million last quarter. Glatfelter Com now has $651.98M valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 12,698 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) had an increase of 5.33% in short interest. SNDR’s SI was 3.28M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.33% from 3.12 million shares previously. With 783,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)’s short sellers to cover SNDR’s short positions. The SI to Schneider National Inc’s float is 6.61%. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 326,780 shares traded. Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has declined 25.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDR News: 26/04/2018 – Schneider National 1Q EPS 27c; 05/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC – STEPHEN L. BRUFFETT WILL JOIN COMPANY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON APRIL 29, 2018; 08/03/2018 – JARRETT COS. BUYS SCHNEIDER NATIONAL PROPERTY IN SEVILLE; 08/05/2018 – Schneider National, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National 1Q Rev $1.14B; 05/04/2018 – Schneider National, Inc. Names Stephen L. Bruffett Executive Vice President-CFO; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC SNDR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC – FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE UPDATED GUIDANCE OF $1.38 TO $1.50; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National 1Q Net $47.6M; 06/04/2018 – Schneider National Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. The companyÂ’s truckload services include standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for high-value and time-sensitive loads. It has a 17.23 P/E ratio. It also offers intermodal services, including door-to-door container on flat car service, including rail and over-the-road transportation; and logistics, which consists of non-asset brokerage, supply chain services, and import/export services.

More notable recent Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Susquehanna positive on Schneider and Knight-Swift – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BREAKING NEWS: Don Daseke Steps Down As Company’s Restructuring Continues – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schneider National, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Schneider National, Inc.’s (NYSE:SNDR) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering SchneiderNational (NYSE:SNDR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SchneiderNational has $3400 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27.25’s average target is 23.58% above currents $22.05 stock price. SchneiderNational had 11 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SNDR in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3400 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, September 3.

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) At US$14.09? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do P. H. Glatfelter Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GLT) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning P. H. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) And Wondering If The 39% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glatfelter to Report Earnings on July 30th – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $149,225 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $37,025 were bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,956 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Ameritas Inv owns 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 3,755 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Tiaa Cref reported 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Pinnacle Assocs Limited owns 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 14,350 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Bridgeway Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 209,400 shares. 256,165 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment. Piedmont Investment stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,167 shares. Nwq Mngmt Co Limited Liability Corp reported 2.87M shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 17,885 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Icu Med Inc Com (NASDAQ:ICUI) stake by 5,107 shares to 224,023 valued at $53.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 7,749 shares and now owns 947,613 shares. Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:QTS) was reduced too.