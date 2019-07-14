Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered Its Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) as Share Value Rose; As Macy’s (M) Shares Declined, Prudential Plc Has Raised Holding by $22.22 Million

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 926,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.93M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.48M, up from 3.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 7.46 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q EPS 45c; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 25,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.59 million, down from 3.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem & invested in 137,540 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Charter Trust holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 108,773 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 10,026 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New York-based Virtu Finance Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South Street Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 29,565 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 325,498 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 630,540 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin invested in 1.06% or 6.94M shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 927,007 shares. 3,949 are held by Weiss Asset Lp. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com has 3,900 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Waverton Management Ltd reported 68,215 shares stake. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 0.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 206,914 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.94% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.06M shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pepsi Posts an Earnings Beat in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Ekes Out Win Ahead of Fed Meeting – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News for Jul 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (NYSE:INGR) by 15,498 shares to 482,960 shares, valued at $45.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del Com (NYSE:CPE) by 249,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corp Com (NYSE:SNX).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FET) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “U.S. cannabis ETF set to begin trading on NYSE Tuesday – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biophytis files for 8.75M-share U.S. IPO at $7-$9/ADS – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.