Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lifted By $12.44 Million Its One Gas Com (OGS) Stake; Alliancebernstein LP Has Increased Fortinet (FTNT) Holding By $822,198

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased One Gas Inc Com (OGS) stake by 17.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 139,828 shares as One Gas Inc Com (OGS)’s stock rose 4.12%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 950,549 shares with $84.63 million value, up from 810,721 last quarter. One Gas Inc Com now has $4.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.62. About 54,615 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp increased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 3.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp acquired 9,906 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 298,155 shares with $25.04 million value, up from 288,249 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 594,615 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Msa Safety Inc Com (NYSE:MSA) stake by 11,972 shares to 95,867 valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tiffany & Co New Com (NYSE:TIF) stake by 7,718 shares and now owns 84,913 shares. Methode Electrs Inc Com (NYSE:MEI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,475 are owned by Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh. Scout Invests holds 0.96% or 525,322 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 767 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 4.50 million shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) or 87,574 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 204,251 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,115 shares. 33,384 are held by Prudential Fincl. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 3,346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 24,794 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.83’s average target is 7.21% above currents $80.99 stock price. Fortinet had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FTNT in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7900 target in Friday, August 2 report. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of FTNT in report on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $8000 target.