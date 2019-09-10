Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Increased Position in Cerner Com (CERN) by $814,131; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Share Value Declined While Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 18,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 64,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 82,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp Com (CERN) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 14,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The hedge fund held 249,775 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, up from 235,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 2.76 million shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Mcmillion Capital Mngmt has invested 2.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Friess Associate Limited Liability Com has 1.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 366,926 are owned by Peapack Gladstone. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,145 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 1.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Convergence Ptnrs Llc invested 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Strategic Ltd Com has invested 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance invested in 3.05% or 89,500 shares. 61.84 million were reported by Geode Management Limited Liability Company. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited invested in 0.6% or 55,432 shares. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 5,113 shares stake. Scott & Selber holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,368 shares. Loudon Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 5.6% or 120,270 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04B for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Party City Holdco Inc Com by 381,217 shares to 463,202 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 7,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Llc owns 0.14% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 249,775 shares. Westwood Group Inc holds 0.02% or 33,721 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 1,309 shares. United Fin Advisers Ltd Llc owns 441,617 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Prudential Inc owns 305,727 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 36,987 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Colony Group Incorporated Lc has 0.25% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 139,041 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Parsons Cap Ri reported 7,536 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.02% or 5,187 shares. Century Companies Incorporated holds 0.21% or 3.56 million shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt owns 44,137 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 7,670 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc Com (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 69,751 shares to 37,459 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW).