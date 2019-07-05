Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Increased Ametek New Com (AME) Position; Loral Space and Communications (LORL) Shorts Raised By 20.55%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Ametek Inc New Com (AME) stake by 37.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 312,272 shares as Ametek Inc New Com (AME)’s stock rose 8.89%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 1.14M shares with $94.50 million value, up from 826,640 last quarter. Ametek Inc New Com now has $20.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 537,934 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc

Loral Space and Communications Inc (NASDAQ:LORL) had an increase of 20.55% in short interest. LORL’s SI was 187,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.55% from 155,200 shares previously. With 58,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Loral Space and Communications Inc (NASDAQ:LORL)’s short sellers to cover LORL’s short positions. The SI to Loral Space and Communications Inc’s float is 2.08%. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 26,616 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity. $1.35 million worth of stock was sold by Marecic Thomas C on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Incorporated reported 38,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn holds 0.54% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 4.89M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 22,815 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 0.65% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cap Invest Services Of America has 43,115 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 396,107 shares. Da Davidson owns 0% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 2,520 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Fdx Advsrs owns 3,159 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Conning Incorporated has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 40,920 shares. South Dakota Council reported 2,400 shares stake. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 255,307 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 59,165 shares to 14,473 valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Commvault Systems Inc Com (NASDAQ:CVLT) stake by 69,751 shares and now owns 37,459 shares. Plexus Corp Com (NASDAQ:PLXS) was reduced too.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided satellite services to its clients through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It has a 24.98 P/E ratio. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage.