Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by $1.64 Million; As Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Shares Rose, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Upped by $416,136 Its Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 24,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,071 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.90M, down from 592,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.35 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.60 million market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. It is up 3.41% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 259,466 shares to 95,084 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) by 66,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,244 shares, and cut its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Mlp Opportunity Fund (FMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc owns 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 32,956 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 110,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Mngmt holds 34,304 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 220,198 shares. Citigroup invested in 645 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Llc owns 27,102 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc owns 37,534 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 1,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Advsr Limited Company holds 27,224 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1607 Cap Partners Ltd Com has 406,547 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 695 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Karpus Mngmt invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Northern Trust Corp owns 10,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR).

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bellatrix Completes Recapitalization Transaction – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Announces Update to Closed-End Fund Portfolio Management Team – Business Wire” published on May 26, 2016, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Possible Replacements For Overvalued PIMCO Muni Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Muni Update: June 2016 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2016.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “St. Louis companies land on Forbes’ 2019 list of Best Employers for Women – St. Louis Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Emerson buys Canadian software and automation businesses – St. Louis Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $582.30 million for 17.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 610,475 shares to 4.69 million shares, valued at $90.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 59,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Associate Ltd Liability owns 78,199 shares. Barbara Oil has 42,500 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Cambridge Tru stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Essex Financial Services Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Macnealy Hoover Management holds 1.74% or 32,933 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 9,187 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton accumulated 0.12% or 3,420 shares. St Germain D J Inc has 19,603 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 22,538 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 527,738 shares. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 3,647 shares. Stearns Services Gp has 3,943 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 55,036 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs, a California-based fund reported 24,331 shares. Moreover, First Foundation Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).