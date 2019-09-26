Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Decreased By $387,849 Its Mge Energy Com (MGEE) Holding; Financial Engines Advisors Has Upped By $747,868 Its Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Holding

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 8.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc acquired 16,997 shares as Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 218,956 shares with $9.67 million value, up from 201,959 last quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp now has $44.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – 76WU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – 96XH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – 59ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES NANCY REYDA AS COO, TECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Issues First Quarter Investment Insights; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smaller Institutions Focused on Traditional Equity, Fixed Income

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Mge Energy Inc Com (MGEE) stake by 0.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 5,313 shares as Mge Energy Inc Com (MGEE)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 586,182 shares with $42.84M value, down from 591,495 last quarter. Mge Energy Inc Com now has $2.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 97,131 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) has risen 17.61% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q Rev $157.6M; 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q EPS 58c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGE Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGEE); 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY INC QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE OF $157.6 MLN VS $156.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 14/05/2018 – MGE Energy Issues First-Quarter Financial Update; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 15/05/2018 – MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $157.6M

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Harris Corp Del Com (NYSE:HRS) stake by 282,268 shares to 399,134 valued at $75.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 73,529 shares and now owns 2.80M shares. Syneos Health Inc Cl A was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGEE shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). 18,984 were reported by North Star Investment Corporation. Huntington State Bank reported 0% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 3,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pdt Prtnrs Lc invested in 12,462 shares or 0.05% of the stock. D E Shaw Com accumulated 8,551 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 66,587 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 17,378 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability owns 312 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 4,936 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 53,681 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Indexiq Limited Liability Company holds 87,131 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Ltd Liability Com has 4,677 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.13% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 122,703 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,510 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts invested in 0.07% or 271,614 shares. 133,228 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny. Montrusco Bolton Incorporated reported 571,807 shares stake. Carroll Fincl Associates accumulated 13,718 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 96,245 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 25,489 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 49,332 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited holds 0.09% or 8,086 shares in its portfolio.