Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Boosted Position in Service Intl Com (SCI) by $474,640; As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stock Declined, Linden Advisors LP Lowered Stake by $734,305

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl Com (SCI) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 11,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 575,945 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.12 million, up from 564,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 465,382 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 2.08M shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides First Quarter 2018 Investor Update; 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood pleas with investors: Don’t give us Alex Denner $IRWD @BrittanyMeiling; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 09/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD TO SEPARATE SGC FROM COMMERCIAL-GASTROINTESTINAL; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 126.32% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. IRWD’s profit will be $15.62M for 22.25 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 6,150 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.27% or 177,455 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 24,883 shares. Charles Schwab Inc reported 850,374 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 1,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity has 52,752 shares. Fosun has 0.31% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 379,853 shares. Products Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 159,600 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 388,435 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 204,923 shares. California-based World Invsts has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Gotham Asset Ltd invested in 0.01% or 50,168 shares. 407,598 were accumulated by Bain Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Tech 1.625 15Feb27 (Prn) by 56.50M shares to 291.41M shares, valued at $321.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Idx (Call) (IWM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Ener Solut 4.125 15Sep23 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Co holds 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 42,885 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.37% or 87,756 shares in its portfolio. 2,858 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. 158,613 are owned by Westpac Bk Corp. First Manhattan accumulated 4.56M shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Bluestein R H stated it has 7,248 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 6,532 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 6,291 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 19,676 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 96,095 shares. Sit Inv Associate reported 96,450 shares stake. 30,632 were reported by Cipher Capital Lp. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 10,823 shares. Pitcairn holds 5,843 shares.

