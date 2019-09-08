Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Boosted Position in Ingredion Com (INGR) by $1.46 Million as Share Value Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake Maintained by Farr Miller & Washington Llc

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (INGR) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 15,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The hedge fund held 482,960 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.73 million, up from 467,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79.17. About 518,427 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 8,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 152,586 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 144,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job, says Cramer; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES PNB TAKING $2B BALANCE SHEET HIT FROM INDIA FRAUD; 08/03/2018 – IPT: Goldman Sachs Group EUR Bmark 2.75NC1.75 FRN 3mE +50-55; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 07/03/2018 – S.Africa’s land expropriation plans making markets nervous -Goldman Sachs; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND JOINT LEAD MANAGER; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog issues rebuke over Barroso’s Goldman move; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: INCREASED CORPORATE DERIVATIVE MANDATE IN FICC; 08/03/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42.5 EUROS FROM 41.5 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Is Said to Hire Santander’s Head of M&A in Brazil

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,844 shares to 65,264 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 28,970 shares to 85,543 shares, valued at $32.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.