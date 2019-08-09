Silvercrest Asset Management Group Decreased Stake in Iberiabank Com (IBKC) by $3.24 Million as Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Mairs & Power Has Cut Its Position by $4.94 Million as Stock Price Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp Com (IBKC) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 45,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.73 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. About 69,188 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 35,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.19M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $132.35. About 2.14 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.54 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.20 million activity. $381,198 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares were bought by COOPER ANGUS R II. Maples Ricky E had bought 1,000 shares worth $75,250 on Monday, March 11. KOERNER JOHN E III bought 13,000 shares worth $972,530.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $97.42 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.