Silvercrest Asset Management Group Decreased Qts Rlty Tr Com Cl A (QTS) Stake By $1.89 Million; 2 Analysts Bullish AT&T Inc. (T)

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.95% above currents $34.97 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. See AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Tigress Financial Rating: Buy Maintain

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A (QTS) stake by 1.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 42,898 shares as Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A (QTS)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 2.27M shares with $102.03M value, down from 2.31M last quarter. Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A now has $2.70B valuation. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 818,910 shares traded or 96.11% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers

Among 4 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is -2.94% below currents $48.68 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank initiated QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $45 target.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Callon Pete Co Del Com (NYSE:CPE) stake by 249,298 shares to 5.78 million valued at $43.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc Com stake by 76,122 shares and now owns 2.36M shares. Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:QTS) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Data REITs up amid CyrusOne sale interest report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Awarded for Global Sustainability Leadership – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 34,778 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,957 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl owns 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 168,184 shares. 5,542 are held by Proshare Advsrs Ltd. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 5,306 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 181,831 are owned by Bamco Incorporated Ny. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 13,034 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 59,782 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp invested in 9,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset accumulated 0.04% or 91,030 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 519,579 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity. Shares for $50,050 were bought by REHBERGER WAYNE M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold AT&T Inc. shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Savings Bank N A owns 84,231 shares. Allstate holds 0.42% or 497,014 shares. First Bancorp And Tru Of Newtown reported 83,420 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Commerce Natl Bank holds 0.73% or 1.95 million shares. Berkshire Money Mngmt has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,586 shares. 8,770 were accumulated by Ashford Capital Inc. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) reported 160,221 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,784 shares. 16,393 are held by Rh Dinel Counsel. Glenview Bankshares Dept has 82,244 shares. Moreover, Park Circle Communications has 4.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Park Avenue Lc reported 81,930 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability holds 0.49% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 216,997 shares. Wespac Advisors Lc holds 0.69% or 31,574 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports