Silvercrest Asset Management Group Decreased Msa Safety Com (MSA) Stake by $1.23 Million; Nfc Investments Trimmed Its Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc Com (MSA) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 11,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 95,867 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, down from 107,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 157,504 shares traded or 14.39% up from the average. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 194,932 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenlight Capital Q2 2019 Letter – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lessons From The Hedge Fund Manager Who Lost Big Time… – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenlight Capital Re: The Time Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Re Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 16,210 shares. Usca Ria Lc holds 18,950 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 33,473 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prns reported 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 381,309 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 162,603 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 32,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 46,129 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 1,341 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 23,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 36,045 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 2.39 million shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 18,651 shares to 136,755 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 7,041 shares to 141,211 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:AHH) by 67,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 906,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion Com.

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MSA Safety’s (NYSE:MSA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 93%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 67,600 shares. 3,700 are held by Paloma. 70,632 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Services Automobile Association reported 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Bogle Inv Lp De holds 9,204 shares. Tygh Cap Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 80,567 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank holds 5,410 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 1 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 205,724 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,868 were reported by Alps. Voya Limited Liability Corp has 13,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 136,412 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 7,959 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).