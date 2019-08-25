Silvercrest Asset Management Group Decreased Its Physicians Rlty Tr Com (DOC) Stake; 8 Bullish Analysts Covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $230 highest and $195 lowest target. $217.33’s average target is 20.62% above currents $180.18 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 22 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 1. Goldman Sachs reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Oppenheimer maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $230 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Needham. H.C. Wainwright maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. See Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $209.0000 New Target: $213.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $211.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $220.0000 Reinitiate

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $209.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line Initiates Coverage On

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Physicians Rlty Tr Com (DOC) stake by 4.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 179,889 shares as Physicians Rlty Tr Com (DOC)’s stock declined 4.44%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 3.86M shares with $72.62 million value, down from 4.04M last quarter. Physicians Rlty Tr Com now has $3.20B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 1.74 million shares traded or 29.43% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company has market cap of $46.31 billion. The firm focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and advancing its research and development programs. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 311 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co. The California-based Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.36% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Capital Intll stated it has 3.09 million shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. World holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 10.91 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moreover, Princeton Port Strategies Grp has 0.09% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Synovus Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 12,688 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 1,300 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 4,589 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 9 were accumulated by Hwg L P. Bancshares Of The West reported 0.16% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Icon Advisers, Colorado-based fund reported 26,130 shares. Columbus Circle holds 0.92% or 197,310 shares.

The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $180.18. About 882,435 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Vertex (VRTX) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Vertex (VRTX) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting VRTX Put And Call Options For April 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex (VRTX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Q2 complicated by write-offs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) CEO John Thomas on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Physicians Realty Trust has $20 highest and $18.5000 lowest target. $19.06’s average target is 10.36% above currents $17.27 stock price. Physicians Realty Trust had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Capital One downgraded Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) on Thursday, May 2 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group holds 29,800 shares. Moreover, Mairs Pwr Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 494,895 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 61,283 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 18,490 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 36,482 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has 580 shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 0% or 625,539 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company reported 13,557 shares. Telemus Capital Lc invested in 0.02% or 17,295 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 3,930 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 20,900 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Clean Yield Grp invested 2.3% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).