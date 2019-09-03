Silvercrest Asset Management Group Continues to Hold Holding in Dana Com (DAN); As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Value Rose, Crosslink Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.44 Million

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Dana Incorporated Com (DAN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 20,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.82M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 705,214 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – Dana: Dana Hldrs Will Own About 52.75% of Combined Company, GKN Hldrs Will Own 47.25%; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ESTIMATED VALUE FOR THESE PROGRAMS TOTAL MORE THAN £300 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: GKN-Dana Deal Prejudicial to GKN Shareholders’ Interests; 09/03/2018 – GKN GKN PROPOSED COMBINATION OF GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA; 22/03/2018 – Dana Selected as Driveline Supplier for All-New Chevrolet Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 Chassis Cab Trucks; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL ALSO DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company’s Board Will Include 2 Representatives to Be Designated by GKN; 09/03/2018 – DANA TOTAL CONSIDERATION VALUED AT ABT $3.5B; 29/03/2018 – DANA: UNLIKELY PROPOSED COMBINATION WITH GKN WILL PROCEED

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $153.04. About 113,731 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0% or 92,457 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 114,855 shares in its portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 442 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 751,488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2.09M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Quantitative Investment Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.19% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 385,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 105,000 were accumulated by Teton. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 626,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 1.06 million shares. Swiss Bank has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 201,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc Com (NYSE:LZB) by 77,619 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $81.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New Com (NYSE:TIF) by 7,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,913 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest has invested 0.14% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Goldman Sachs stated it has 347,148 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 100,170 were reported by Automobile Association. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc has 5,106 shares. Amer Intll Inc has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 1,008 shares. Utah Retirement holds 9,295 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brant Point Management Lc reported 13,000 shares. Montag A & Associate holds 21,749 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Van Berkom Assoc has invested 3.59% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Wolverine Asset Management invested in 7,600 shares. 13,675 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has 4,288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bb&T Securities Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).