Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Silver industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercorp Metals Inc. 3 4.35 N/A 0.23 13.18 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 24 16.78 N/A 0.94 27.88

In table 1 we can see Silvercorp Metals Inc. and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercorp Metals Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercorp Metals Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 8.2% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Competitively, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s 99.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.01 beta.

Liquidity

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Silvercorp Metals Inc. and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercorp Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s average price target is $32, while its potential upside is 8.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.8% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.1% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercorp Metals Inc. -3.46% 26.86% 38.91% 36.44% 16.29% 46.19% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. -4.71% 11.86% 23.27% 27.79% 25.94% 33.74%

For the past year Silvercorp Metals Inc. has stronger performance than Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company worldwide. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.