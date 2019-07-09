Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) and MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) compete with each other in the Silver sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercorp Metals Inc. 2 2.38 N/A 0.23 9.48 MAG Silver Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Silvercorp Metals Inc. and MAG Silver Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) and MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercorp Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MAG Silver Corp. 0.00% -2.7% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MAG Silver Corp.’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Silvercorp Metals Inc. are 3.3 and 3. Competitively, MAG Silver Corp. has 83.7 and 83.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. MAG Silver Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Silvercorp Metals Inc. and MAG Silver Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.8% and 43.4%. Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Comparatively, 21.8% are MAG Silver Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercorp Metals Inc. 0.46% -11.29% -1.79% -0.9% -22.54% 4.76% MAG Silver Corp. -0.32% -3.08% 7.39% 40.48% -15.03% 29.32%

For the past year Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MAG Silver Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Silvercorp Metals Inc. beats MAG Silver Corp.

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

MAG Silver Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of district scale projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The companyÂ’s principal asset is the Juanicipio property comprising a single concession covering 7,679.21 hectares located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.