Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Frontier Communications (FTR) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Frontier Communications had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. See Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell New Target: $1 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $4 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $2.5 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. SVM’s profit would be $8.48M giving it 16.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 76,424 shares traded. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has declined 22.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SVM News: 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP REPORTS A SPILLAGE INCIDENT AT YING MINING DISTRICT; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – DUE TO INCIDENT, MILLING OPERATIONS AT THE SITE ARE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ONLY A SMALL AMOUNT OF TAILINGS WAS LEAKED DOWNSTREAM TO CHONG-YANG CREEK; 16/04/2018 – Silvercorp Reports a Spillage Incident at the Ying Mining District; 28/05/2018 – Silvercorp Declares Increased Dividend; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP-MILLING CAPACITY OF HENAN FOUND ABOUT 25% OVER MINING CAPACITY TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF MILLING OPS TO HAVE MINIMAL OVERALL PRODUCTION IMPACT; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $47.0 Million, $0.28 Per Share, for Fiscal 2018; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS – HENAN FOUND IS WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO CLEAN UP LEAKED TAILINGS IN CHONG-YANG CREEK AND RESTORE FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 07/05/2018 – Silvercorp to Announce Year-End Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 on May 24; 01/05/2018 – Silvercorp Announces Resumption of Milling Operations

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to residential, business, and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $136.88 million. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to residential customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, data and optical transport, and voice services, as well as Multiprotocol Label Switching and Time Division Multiplexing services to small business, medium business, and larger enterprises, as well as sells customer premise equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Frontier Communications Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 17 shares or 6.25% more from 16 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Capital Gp holds 1 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 16 shares.

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company has market cap of $544.11 million. The firm holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. It has a 13.96 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005.