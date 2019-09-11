SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

This is a contrast between SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.41 N/A 6.98 1.49 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.36 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SilverBow Resources Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SilverBow Resources Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares and 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares. 4.1% are SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, U.S. Energy Corp. has 45.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than U.S. Energy Corp.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.