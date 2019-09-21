SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)

Since SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.39 N/A 6.98 1.49 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.63 N/A 0.23 6.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SilverBow Resources Inc. and TransGlobe Energy Corporation. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SilverBow Resources Inc. and TransGlobe Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 38% respectively. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, 6.3% are TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. was more bearish than TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.