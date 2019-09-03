SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 16 0.35 N/A 6.98 1.49 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 134 1.92 N/A 2.53 47.78

Table 1 highlights SilverBow Resources Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SilverBow Resources Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SilverBow Resources Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SilverBow Resources Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 2.6% respectively. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has 9.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. has -56.05% weaker performance while PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has 72.51% stronger performance.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats SilverBow Resources Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.