SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.39 N/A 6.98 1.49 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.48 N/A 0.28 13.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SilverBow Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SilverBow Resources Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SilverBow Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 56.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SilverBow Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has weaker performance than SilverBow Resources Inc.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.